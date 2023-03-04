Helicopter coordinates with warship in rescue exercise

China Military Online) 10:19, March 04, 2023

A ship-borne helicopter assigned to the PLA Naval Aviation University conducts joint search and rescue with a vessel assigned to a naval flotilla under the PLA North Theater Command during a combat rescue exercise on February 10, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Jiajie)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)