Helicopter coordinates with warship in rescue exercise
(China Military Online) 10:19, March 04, 2023
A ship-borne helicopter assigned to the PLA Naval Aviation University conducts joint search and rescue with a vessel assigned to a naval flotilla under the PLA North Theater Command during a combat rescue exercise on February 10, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Jiajie)
