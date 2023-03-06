Home>>
Shooting with sniper rifle on plateau
(China Military Online) 09:13, March 06, 2023
Soldiers assigned to a support regiment under the PLA's Xinjiang Military Command conduct shooting training in prone position on the chilly plateau recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhong Jintao)
