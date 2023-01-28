Main battle tanks rumble through snowfield

China Military Online) 15:03, January 28, 2023

A convoy of vehicles attached to an army unit under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command maneuver on snow-covered road to a designated area for a training exercise in mid-January, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Jiayu)

