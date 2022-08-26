China advances to tank biathlon final in int'l army games

The Chinese team takes part in the tank biathlon of the International Army Games 2022 at the Alabino training ground in the Moscow region, Russia, Aug. 24, 2022. The Chinese team on Wednesday advanced to the tank biathlon's final contest in the ongoing International Army Games 2022 held in Russia. (Photo by Luo Kun/Xinhua)

MOSCOW, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese team on Wednesday advanced to the tank biathlon's final contest in the ongoing International Army Games 2022 held in Russia.

The Chinese team ranked first in its group, which also included Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Vietnam, during the semi-finals that concluded at the Alabino training ground in the Moscow region.

The Chinese team will compete with groups from Russia, Belarus and Uzbekistan in the final contest on Saturday.

The International Army Games, initiated by the Russian Defense Ministry, have served as an international platform for militaries to exchange experience and strengthen cooperation.

