Fighter jets take off for flight training

China Military Online) 10:30, December 16, 2023

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command stands on the runway during a flight training exercise on December 1, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yijie)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for a flight training exercise on December 1, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yijie)

