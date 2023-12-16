Home>>
Fighter jets take off for flight training
(China Military Online) 10:30, December 16, 2023
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command stands on the runway during a flight training exercise on December 1, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yijie)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for a flight training exercise on December 1, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yijie)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for a flight training exercise on December 1, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yijie)
