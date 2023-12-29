Frigates cleave through waves in training

China Military Online) 08:48, December 29, 2023

A guided-missile frigate attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steams forward during a training exercise in recent days. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bin)

A guided-missile frigate attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command cleaves through the waves during a training exercise in recent days. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bin)

