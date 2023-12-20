Giant made-in-China "ro-ro" passenger ship sets sail to Italy

This photo taken on Oct. 13, 2023 shows the interior view of the luxury "ro-ro" (roll-on/roll-off) passenger ship, Moby Legacy, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Fu Zhiguan/Xinhua)

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- The luxury "ro-ro" (roll-on/roll-off) passenger ship, Moby Legacy, with a maximum displacement of over 70,000 tonnes, one of the largest in the world, set sail on Tuesday to Italy from the city of Guangzhou in south China.

Independently built by Guangzhou Shipyard International Co., Ltd., the giant liner has a capacity for 2,500 passengers and around 800 vehicles, and it will be delivered to the Italian shipping company Moby.

The ship, measuring 237 meters in length, features 13 floors and is designed with 533 rooms. The upper floor area is about 16,000 square meters, of which 10,000 square meters are allocated for restaurants and leisure and recreational facilities for passengers, according to the company.

The Moby Legacy is like a floating five-star hotel, with its interior decoration comparable to that of a luxury cruise, said Zhou Xuhui, deputy general manager of the company.

The ship is designed to be environmentally friendly and equipped with an extremely low-power engine system capable of traveling at a speed of up to 25 knots with low fuel consumption, according to its builder.

Moby Legacy is the second luxury "ro-ro" passenger ship of the same model. The first one, Moby Fantasy, was delivered to Moby in April this year and has been operating in the Mediterranean ferry route between Genoa, Olbia and Livorno.

