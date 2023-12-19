China's first ultra-deepwater drilling ship starts trial run

Ecns.cn) 13:21, December 19, 2023

"Mengxiang" (or Dream), China's first ultra-deepwater drilling vessel berths at Nansha Port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

The vessel, measuring 179.8 meters in length and 32.8 meters in width, is about 33,000 metric tons in weight and has an endurance of 15,000 nautical miles. It can withstand sea conditions of category 16 typhoons and has the ability to drill as deep as 11,000 meters below sea level. It started a trial run on Monday.

"Mengxiang" (or Dream), China's first ultra-deepwater drilling vessel berths at Nansha Port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

"Mengxiang" (or Dream), China's first ultra-deepwater drilling vessel berths at Nansha Port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

A model of China's first ultra-deepwater drilling vessel is displayed at a meeting room on the vessel at Nansha Port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

"Mengxiang" (or Dream), China's first ultra-deepwater drilling vessel berths at Nansha Port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

An interior view of a meeting room on the vessel "Mengxiang" (or Dream) at Nansha Port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)