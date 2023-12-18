We Are China

Frozen Jiaozhou Bay looks like 'ice age' scene

Ecns.cn) 16:24, December 18, 2023

Fishing boats with icicles berth at the frozen Jiaozhou Bay, forming an "ice age" scene in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Haibin)

Due to the recent drop in temperatures, layers of sea ice formed in the waters of Jiaozhou Bay.

Aerial view of the frozen marine farm in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Haibin)

Fishing boats berth at the frozen Jiaozhou Bay, forming an "ice age" scene in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Haibin)

Sunrise scenery at the frozen Jiaozhou Bay in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Haibin)

