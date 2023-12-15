People visit Nishan Sacredland scenic spot in Qufu City, China's Shandong
People watch sculptures at the Nishan Sacredland scenic spot in Qufu City of east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 13, 2023. The Nishan Sacredland scenic spot, located in Qufu City, started its construction in 2012 and opened its core area to the public in 2018. The scenic spot, a destination for exploring the Confucianism, received nearly 2 million tourists this year. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)
