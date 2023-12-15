People visit Nishan Sacredland scenic spot in Qufu City, China's Shandong

Xinhua) 09:14, December 15, 2023

People watch sculptures at the Nishan Sacredland scenic spot in Qufu City of east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 13, 2023. The Nishan Sacredland scenic spot, located in Qufu City, started its construction in 2012 and opened its core area to the public in 2018. The scenic spot, a destination for exploring the Confucianism, received nearly 2 million tourists this year. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

People watch a performance at the Nishan Sacredland scenic spot in Qufu City of east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

People watch sculptures at the Nishan Sacredland scenic spot in Qufu City of east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

People visit the Nishan Sacredland scenic spot in Qufu City of east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

People walk past the statue of Confucius at the Nishan Sacredland scenic spot in Qufu City of east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

