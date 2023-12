We Are China

World's largest luxury ro-ro passenger vessel sets sail

Ecns.cn) 13:32, December 20, 2023

The world's largest ro-ro passenger ship "MOBY LEGACY" moors at a port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The luxury ro-ro passenger ship set sail to Italy on Tuesday.

The world's largest ro-ro passenger ship "MOBY LEGACY" moors at a port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The world's largest ro-ro passenger ship "MOBY LEGACY" moors at a port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

An interior view of the world's largest ro-ro passenger ship "MOBY LEGACY" at a port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

An interior view of the world's largest ro-ro passenger ship "MOBY LEGACY" at a port in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

