Soldiers march toward training field
Soldiers assigned to a transport brigade of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Joint Logistic Support Force march toward the training field on January 2 for their first training exercise in 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Jiaqing)
Soldiers assigned to a transport brigade of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Joint Logistic Support Force refuel transport vehicles on January 2 during their first training exercise in 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yongzheng)
Photos
