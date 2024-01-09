Soldiers march toward training field

China Military Online) 09:58, January 09, 2024

Soldiers assigned to a transport brigade of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Joint Logistic Support Force march toward the training field on January 2 for their first training exercise in 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Jiaqing)

Soldiers assigned to a transport brigade of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Joint Logistic Support Force refuel transport vehicles on January 2 during their first training exercise in 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yongzheng)

Soldiers assigned to a transport brigade of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Joint Logistic Support Force refuel transport vehicles on January 2 during their first training exercise in 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yongzheng)

Soldiers assigned to a transport brigade of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Joint Logistic Support Force refuel transport vehicles on January 2 during their first training exercise in 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yongzheng)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)