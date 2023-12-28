PLA garrison in Hong Kong organizes joint patrol

Xinhua) 10:30, December 28, 2023

HONG KONG, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Wednesday mobilized some of its army, naval and air forces to conduct a joint patrol, focusing on training the troops' combat capability of rapid planning, emergency response, special situation handling, and joint operations.

The joint patrol involved high-mobility infantry, ships, helicopters and other units of the armed forces, which was carried out under real combat conditions.

The training included setting up command posts, naval and air patrols, interception and verification, army and air patrols, and battlefield rescue, which has effectively improved the troops' capability of planning, command and joint operations.

During the joint patrol, the participating troops strictly complied with the laws and regulations of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on road, waterway and aviation management, and notified in advance the relevant departments of the HKSAR government.

