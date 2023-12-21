Home>>
Fighter jet in flight training
(China Military Online) 10:48, December 21, 2023
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command soars into the sky during a flight training exercise in early December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese armed forces mobilize swift response to Gansu earthquake
- Chinese navy fleet returns from escort missions
- Chinese military ready to work with U.S. counterpart: defense ministry
- China's 3rd aircraft carrier under mooring trials: defense ministry
- PLA's 3rd carrier Fujian holds mooring tests according to plan: MOD
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.