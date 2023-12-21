Languages

Archive

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Home>>

Fighter jet in flight training

(China Military Online) 10:48, December 21, 2023

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command soars into the sky during a flight training exercise in early December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)


【1】【2】

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories