China's 3rd aircraft carrier under mooring trials: defense ministry
(Xinhua) 13:15, December 01, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, is under mooring trials, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense Thursday.
"We will steadily advance its development according to the plan," said Wu Qian, the spokesperson, in response to a media inquiry regarding the aircraft carrier's preparation for sea trials at a press conference.
China unveiled its third aircraft carrier in June 2022. The carrier, named after east China's Fujian Province, was completely designed and built by China.
