China's 3rd aircraft carrier under mooring trials: defense ministry

Xinhua) 13:15, December 01, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, is under mooring trials, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense Thursday.

"We will steadily advance its development according to the plan," said Wu Qian, the spokesperson, in response to a media inquiry regarding the aircraft carrier's preparation for sea trials at a press conference.

China unveiled its third aircraft carrier in June 2022. The carrier, named after east China's Fujian Province, was completely designed and built by China.

