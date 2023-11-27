Languages

Archive

Monday, November 27, 2023

Home>>

Submarine steams to designated sea area

(China Military Online) 09:40, November 27, 2023

A submarine attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command steams to the designated sea area for training exercise in mid-November, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Nan)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)

Photos

Related Stories