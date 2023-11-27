Home>>
Submarine steams to designated sea area
(China Military Online) 09:40, November 27, 2023
A submarine attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command steams to the designated sea area for training exercise in mid-November, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Nan)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)
Photos
