PLA committed to safeguarding peace, stability in South China Sea: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:13, November 24, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- The People's Liberation Army (PLA) is committed to safeguarding peace and stability in the South China Sea region, a spokesperson for the PLA's Southern Theater Command said on Thursday.

Since Nov. 21, a frigate of the theater command has been conducting a routine patrol in the South China Sea, during which the Philippines drew in external forces to patrol in the area and hyped up their activity, damaging regional peace and stability and violating the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, according to the spokesperson.

The theater command has been on high alert and is firmly resolved to defend national sovereignty and security, as well as China's maritime rights and interests, the spokesperson said.

