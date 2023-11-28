Fight jets in flight training

China Military Online) 14:29, November 28, 2023

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command takes off in full power during an around-the-clock flight training exercise on November 20, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)

