Chinese military ready to work with U.S. counterpart: defense ministry

Xinhua) 13:17, December 01, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday said the Chinese military stands ready to work with its United States counterpart to implement the consensuses reached by the two heads of state.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said China values the ties between the two countries' militaries.

According to the consensus reached between the two heads of state, the two countries will resume, on the basis of equality and respect, high-level communication between the two militaries, the China-U.S. Defense Policy Coordination Talks, and the China-U.S. Military Maritime Consultative Agreement meetings, and conduct telephone conversations between theater commanders.

The defense authorities of the two countries are in communication and coordination with each other in this regard, Wu said.

The Chinese military is also willing to carry out exchanges and cooperation in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and promote the sound and steady development of ties between the two militaries, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)