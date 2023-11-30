Interview: Intertwined supply chains present great potential for China-U.S. cooperation, says entrepreneur

Beijing, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- The supply chains of China and the United States are intertwined, thereby presenting broad prospects for their cooperation, said an entrepreneur here Tuesday at the first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE).

China and the United States have vast common interests and broad opportunities in business, said Chris Pereira, founder and CEO of iMpact, a communications and business consulting group.

Singling out Tesla and Temu, Pereira said that Tesla successfully rolled out business in China with the help of the country's large and well-established supply chain while Chinese e-commerce platform Temu has been catching on in the North American market in the past year and remains among the three most downloaded apps in the region.

On the supply chain cooperation in clean energy between the two countries, he said that on Amazon online mall, most of the best-selling energy storage products, solar panels and so on are "made in China."

When attending the RE+ exhibition in Las Vegas, the largest solar show in North America, Pereira found that many exhibitors were from China and its green energy companies were not only leading in technology but also competitive in price.

While holding a crucial position in the upstream of the supply chain, China demonstrates sincerity and adopts an open attitude towards cooperating with the United States in the supply chain, he said. "This has a very positive impact on China-U.S. supply chain cooperation."

The expo shows China's intention to integrate more deeply into the global industrial and supply chain system, said Pereira.

"I believe the U.S. business community has received this signal. I'm looking forward to more exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese and U.S. business communities in the future," he added.

