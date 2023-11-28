Kuliang stories: foreigners in harmonious coexistence with local villagers in Fuzhou

November 28, 2023

Lin Yinan (1st, R) and Elyn MacInnis (1st, L) check a map of Kuliang in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 24, 2023. (Xinhua)

Kuliang, or Guling in Mandarin, is situated on the outskirts of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. A century ago, foreigners residing in Fuzhou built villas in Kuliang, fostering a harmonious coexistence with local villagers and thus contributing to the enduring "Kuliang stories."

"The essence of the Kuliang stories lies in the connections between individuals. Although these foreigners had different cultural backgrounds with the locals, they shared life experiences and offered mutual assistance. They were like a close-knit community," said Lin Yinan, associate professor at East China University of Science and Technology.

Many years ago, Lin Yinan collaborated with his American friend Elyn MacInnis, delving into the collection of materials related to Kuliang and in search for foreigners once lived there. Later in 2018, Lin Yinan teamed up with students from East China University of Science and Technology and Tianjin University to develop a system that records the lineage of Kuliang's architecture and inhabitants.

"Our team is committed to sharing with readers the history of amalgamation of Chinese and Western cultures and the touching stories between peoples from these two cultures," remarked Lin Yinan.

Lin Yinan (1st R, front) speaks to his team members in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 25, 2023 shows Lin Yinan (1st, L) and his team looking for relics once built by foreigners at an island in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Lin Yinan (1st, L) and his team check aerial photos of relics once built by foreigners in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Lin Yinan (1st, R) introduces the Kuliang stories to tourists in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Lin Yinan (L) and a villager check the relic site of a villa once built by foreigners in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This file photo taken on Nov. 30, 2018 shows Elyn MacInnis telling her family's stories with Kuliang at a tourism festival in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

