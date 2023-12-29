Home>>
PLA well aware of Taiwan military's every move: defense spokesperson
(Xinhua) 13:57, December 29, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- The People's Liberation Army (PLA) is well aware of the Taiwan military's every move, and will take all necessary measures to safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, said a defense spokesperson on Thursday.
Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the comments at a press conference in response to a media inquiry regarding the Taiwan military's remarks ahead of the upcoming leadership election in the region.
The Democratic Progressive Party authorities deliberately hyped up the so-called "mainland military threat" and played up the tension for the sake of seeking electoral benefits, Wu said.
