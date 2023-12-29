China issues military transport, force projection regulations

December 29, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to publish regulations on military transport and force projection, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

These regulations, with 58 entries in eight chapters, aim to adapt the military transport and force projection to the new military leadership and command systems, clarify duties and liabilities as well as work relations, and regulate operation mechanisms, according to a statement from the military on Thursday.

The document is expected to tune and regulate mechanisms, mission and positioning, and organization procedures of the military transport and force projection to enhance capabilities and improve quality and efficiency in this regard.

