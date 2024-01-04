Helicopters fly to designated airspace

China Military Online) 10:53, January 04, 2024

Helicopters attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army lift off in formation for round-the-clock flight training in late December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jingyou)

A helicopter attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army lifts off for round-the-clock flight training in late December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jingyou)

Helicopters attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army fly to designated airspace during round-the-clock flight training in late December, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Jingyou)

