Vessels conduct drill in Yellow Sea
Vessels attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command sail in formation during a real-combat training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea in early January 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yang and Ji Jiancheng)
A vessel attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command fires its close-in weapon system at mock aerial targets during a real-combat training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea in early January 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yang and Ji Jiancheng)
Vessels attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command conduct underway replenishment during a real-combat training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea in early January 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yang and Ji Jiancheng)
A vessel attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command speeds forward during a real-combat training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea in early January 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yang and Ji Jiancheng)
A vessel attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command fires its main gun at mock targets during a real-combat training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea in early January 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yang and Ji Jiancheng)
Photos
