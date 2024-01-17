China hosts regional naval symposium to discuss ocean governance

Xinhua) 09:40, January 17, 2024

Delegates attend the Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS) in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 16, 2024. The WPNS commenced here on Tuesday, with the attendance of delegates from the navies of the symposium's 30 member and observer countries. (Photo by Xiao Yongli/Xinhua)

NANJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS) commenced Tuesday in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province, with the attendance of delegates from the navies of the symposium's 30 member and observer countries.

This is the second time the biennial symposium, with over 30 years of history, has been held in China. The symposium boasts 23 member countries including China, Australia, Russia and the United States, and seven observers such as India and Mexico.

Delegates at the symposium will discuss the revision and renewal of relevant documents such as the WPNS Business Charter, the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea and the Disaster Response Guide, as well as the symposium's future activities.

Speaking at the opening of the symposium, Qu Tao, a senior official with the staff department of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, said that the Chinese navy is willing to work with the navies of other countries to uphold multilateralism, stay committed to fairness and justice, jointly promote global and regional ocean governance, respond to security threats and challenges at sea, and advance the building of a maritime community with a shared future.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)