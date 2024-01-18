Jet trainers take off for commencement of annual flight training
Maintenance men assigned to a regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University conduct pre-flight inspections on a jet trainer during a flight training exercise in early January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Pengfei, Lu Xinqian and Xu Kangyu)
Maintenance men assigned to a regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University conduct pre-flight inspections on a jet trainer during a flight training exercise in early January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Pengfei, Lu Xinqian and Xu Kangyu)
A cadet pilot assigned to a regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University gives a thumbs-up sign in the cockpit before taxiing out for a flight training exercise in early January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Pengfei, Lu Xinqian and Xu Kangyu)
Jet trainers attached to a regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University taxi on the runway in formation before takeoff during a flight training exercise in early January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Pengfei, Lu Xinqian and Xu Kangyu)
A jet trainer attached to a regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off for a flight training exercise in early January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Pengfei, Lu Xinqian and Xu Kangyu)
A jet trainer attached to a regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off for a flight training exercise in early January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Pengfei, Lu Xinqian and Xu Kangyu)
