Jet trainers take off for commencement of annual flight training

China Military Online) 10:57, January 18, 2024

Maintenance men assigned to a regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University conduct pre-flight inspections on a jet trainer during a flight training exercise in early January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Pengfei, Lu Xinqian and Xu Kangyu)

A cadet pilot assigned to a regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University gives a thumbs-up sign in the cockpit before taxiing out for a flight training exercise in early January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Pengfei, Lu Xinqian and Xu Kangyu)

Jet trainers attached to a regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University taxi on the runway in formation before takeoff during a flight training exercise in early January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Pengfei, Lu Xinqian and Xu Kangyu)

A jet trainer attached to a regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off for a flight training exercise in early January, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lan Pengfei, Lu Xinqian and Xu Kangyu)

