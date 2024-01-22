Vehicles kick up plumes of dust

China Military Online) 10:42, January 22, 2024

A main battle tank attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army maneuvers in speed during a comprehensive training exercise in plateau area on January 6, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Wei)

A main battle tank attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army fires its main weapon at simulated targets during a comprehensive training exercise in plateau area on January 6, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Wei)

Infantry fighting vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army kick up plumes of dust during a comprehensive training exercise in plateau area on January 6, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Wei)

