Helicopters lift off in quick succession
Multiple types of transport and attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army lift off successively from the parking apron towards a pre-determined aerial space during a flight training exercise on January 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Kai)
Multiple types of transport and attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army lift off successively from the parking apron towards a pre-determined aerial space during a flight training exercise on January 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Kai)
Multiple types of transport and attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army lift off successively from the parking apron towards a pre-determined aerial space during a flight training exercise on January 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Kai)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fighter jet takes off for live-fire training exercise
- Baidu strongly denies rumor of link between its AI tool and China’s military research
- Jet trainers take off for commencement of annual flight training
- J-10 fighter jets engage in flight training
- China hosts regional naval symposium to discuss ocean governance
- Vessels conduct drill in Yellow Sea
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.