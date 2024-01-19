Helicopters lift off in quick succession

China Military Online) 10:36, January 19, 2024

Multiple types of transport and attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army lift off successively from the parking apron towards a pre-determined aerial space during a flight training exercise on January 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Kai)

