Soldiers engage in force-on-force training

China Military Online) 09:17, January 29, 2024

A military truck mounted with smoke-generation device attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army releases smoke during a force-on-force training drill on January 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiu Chengyi)

A soldier in chemical protection suit assigned to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army erects up antenna during a force-on-force training drill on January 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiu Chengyi)

Two soldiers wearing gas masks assigned to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army pass through simulated toxic environment during a force-on-force training drill on January 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qiu Chengyi)

