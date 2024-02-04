Armored vehicles en route to training field

China Military Online) 10:21, February 04, 2024

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army march on a muddy road during a maneuver training exercise on January 18, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Genyuan)

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army march on a muddy road during a maneuver training exercise on January 18, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Genyuan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)