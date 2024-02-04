Home>>
Armored vehicles en route to training field
(China Military Online) 10:21, February 04, 2024
Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army march on a muddy road during a maneuver training exercise on January 18, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Genyuan)
Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army march on a muddy road during a maneuver training exercise on January 18, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Genyuan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Helicopters in round-the-clock flight training
- Fighter jets engage in flight training
- Army aviation brigade organizes flight training
- Choppers engage in multi-subject training
- PLA holds live-fire missile drill along southeastern coast, ‘warns secessionists, external forces’
- Rare footage shows China's YY-20 aircraft aerial refueling of seven J-10 jets
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.