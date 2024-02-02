Army aviation brigade organizes flight training

China Military Online) 13:08, February 02, 2024

Multiple attack and transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command lift off for a flight training exercise on January 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)

