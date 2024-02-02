Home>>
Army aviation brigade organizes flight training
(China Military Online) 13:08, February 02, 2024
Multiple attack and transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command lift off for a flight training exercise on January 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)
Multiple attack and transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command lift off for a flight training exercise on January 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)
Multiple attack and transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command lift off for a flight training exercise on January 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qiwu)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Helicopters in round-the-clock flight training
- Fighter jets engage in flight training
- Soldiers engage in force-on-force training
- Choppers engage in multi-subject training
- PLA holds live-fire missile drill along southeastern coast, ‘warns secessionists, external forces’
- Rare footage shows China's YY-20 aircraft aerial refueling of seven J-10 jets
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.