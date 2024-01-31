Home>>
Choppers engage in multi-subject training
(China Military Online) 09:55, January 31, 2024
Helicopters attached to a brigade with the army under the PLA Southern Theater Command head to the designated training airspace during a multi-day and multi-subject training exercise on January 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Chunguo)
Helicopters attached to a brigade with the army under the PLA Southern Theater Command fly in formation during a multi-day and multi-subject training exercise on January 3, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Chunguo)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
