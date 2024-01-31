Home>>
Fighter jets engage in flight training
(China Military Online) 15:16, January 31, 2024
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command taxi in formation to get in position for takeoff during a flight training exercise on January 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command takes off for a flight training exercise on January 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Helicopters in round-the-clock flight training
- Naval special mission aircraft in flight training
- Soldiers engage in force-on-force training
- Choppers engage in multi-subject training
- Armored vehicles maneuver to designated areas
- Rare footage shows China's YY-20 aircraft aerial refueling of seven J-10 jets
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.