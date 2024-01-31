Fighter jets engage in flight training

China Military Online) 15:16, January 31, 2024

Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command taxi in formation to get in position for takeoff during a flight training exercise on January 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command takes off for a flight training exercise on January 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Zeqi)

