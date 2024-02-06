Home>>
Anti-submarine patrol aircraft takes off for training
(China Military Online) 13:21, February 06, 2024
An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation regiment with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxies on the runway during the training on January 14, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yingkai)
An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation regiment with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during the training on January 14, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yingkai)
An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to an aviation regiment with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during the training on January 14, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Yingkai)
