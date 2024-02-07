Highlights of World Defense Show in Riyadh

Xinhua) 09:36, February 07, 2024

Aircraft of the Bayi Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force present an air show during the second edition of the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Saudi Arabia kicked off Sunday the second edition of the World Defense Show in the capital Riyadh, with Chinese defense delegation and Chinese air force attending.

An aircraft of the Bayi Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force presents an air show during the second edition of the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

An aircraft of the Bayi Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force presents an air show during the second edition of the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

