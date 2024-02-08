Home>>
Comprehensive supply ship sails in South China Sea
(China Military Online) 10:07, February 08, 2024
The comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu attached to a naval service ship group of the PLA Navysails on the sea during a recent maritime training exercise in the South China Sea. The exercise focused on the subjects ofsearch and rescue of the wounded, replenishment-at-sea, attack and defense operation, etc. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)
