Comprehensive supply ship sails in South China Sea

China Military Online) 10:07, February 08, 2024

The comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu attached to a naval service ship group of the PLA Navysails on the sea during a recent maritime training exercise in the South China Sea. The exercise focused on the subjects ofsearch and rescue of the wounded, replenishment-at-sea, attack and defense operation, etc. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Huanqing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)