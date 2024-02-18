Armored vehicles in driving training

China Military Online) 10:35, February 18, 2024

A main battle tank (MBT) attached to a brigade with the army under the PLA Eastern Theater Command rumbles on the field during driving training on February 5, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade with the army under the PLA Eastern Theater Command rumble on the muddy road during driving training on February 5, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Zhiyong)

