Air defense missile system engages in live-fire training

China Military Online) 10:19, February 26, 2024

An air defense missile system attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army fires at the mock target during a live-fire confrontation exercise on February 15, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tang Tian)

