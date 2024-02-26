Home>>
Air defense missile system engages in live-fire training
(China Military Online) 10:19, February 26, 2024
An air defense missile system attached to a brigade under the PLA 71st Group Army fires at the mock target during a live-fire confrontation exercise on February 15, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Tang Tian)
