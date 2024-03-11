Home>>
Armored vehicles engage in driving skills training
(China Military Online) 15:26, March 11, 2024
Armored vehicles attached to an armored detachment of a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command kick up plumes of dust en route to a designated area during a 3-day driving skill training exercise from February 10 to 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Tao)
Armored vehicles attached to an armored detachment of a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command kick up plumes of dust en route to a designated area during a 3-day driving skill training exercise from February 10 to 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Tao)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese military budget moderate increase beneficial to world
- Super mixed cut of Chinese navy anti-submarine patrol aircraft
- Amphibious armored vehicle fires at simulated targets
- Surface-to-air missile flies toward mock target
- PLA to protect waters near Huangyan
- H-6 bomber engages in penetrating strike training
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.