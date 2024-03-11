Armored vehicles engage in driving skills training

China Military Online) 15:26, March 11, 2024

Armored vehicles attached to an armored detachment of a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command kick up plumes of dust en route to a designated area during a 3-day driving skill training exercise from February 10 to 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Tao)

