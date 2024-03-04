Amphibious armored vehicle fires at simulated targets

China Military Online) 13:04, March 04, 2024

An armored vehicle attached to an armored detachment with an amphibious combined-arms brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army fires at simulated targets during a shooting assessment in mid-February, 2024. The assessment focused on such subjects as crew coordination, firing during transient stop, and firing on the move, in order to test the combat effectiveness and precision strike capability of the troops. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Hao)

An armored vehicle attached to an armored detachment with an amphibious combined-arms brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army fires at simulated targets during a shooting assessment in mid-February, 2024. The assessment focused on such subjects as crew coordination, firing during transient stop, and firing on the move, in order to test the combat effectiveness and precision strike capability of the troops. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Hao)

An armored vehicle attached to an armored detachment with an amphibious combined-arms brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army fires at simulated targets during a shooting assessment in mid-February, 2024. The assessment focused on such subjects as crew coordination, firing during transient stop, and firing on the move, in order to test the combat effectiveness and precision strike capability of the troops. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Hao)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)