Armored vehicles maneuver on intercity highway
(China Military Online) 09:21, February 29, 2024
Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 75th Group Army speed along an intercity highway during a long-distance maneuver training exercise in early February, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Junlei)
