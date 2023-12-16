Clashes between Sudanese army, paramilitary forces spread to Gezira State in central Sudan

Xinhua) 09:41, December 16, 2023

KHARTOUM, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- As the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) completes its eighth month, the clashes on Friday moved for the first time to Wad Madani, the capital of the Gezira State in central Sudan.

Violent clashes broke out on the day between the SAF and the RSF on the outskirts of Wad Madani, some 136 km south of the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

"The army destroyed an RSF force that attempted to infiltrate the outskirts of Gezira State," the SAF's Spokesman Nabil Abdalla said in a statement, noting the army closed Hantoob Bridge in the state for security measures.

"The RSF militia has suffered hundreds of deaths in Friday's battle east of the Gezira State," added the statement.

For its part, the RSF said the entry of its forces into Wad Madani does not target the civilians in the strategic city.

"The goal of our forces is to destroy the strongholds of the remnants of the former regime," the RSF said in a statement.

In the meantime, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced that "a suspension of all humanitarian field missions within and from Gezira State has been put in place as of December 15 until further notice."

The OCHA noted in a statement that Wad Madani has served as a hub for humanitarian operations since fighting broke out in April this year, adding that 57 humanitarian organizations are working in the state, including national and international NGOs and UN agencies.

Shops and markets have reportedly shut down in the city, it added.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum and other areas since April 15.

More than 12,000 people have been killed so far in the clashes, while 6.6 million others have been displaced inside and outside Sudan, according to OCHA.

