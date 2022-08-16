Chinese team completes first competition in tank biathlon in int'l army games

MOSCOW, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese team successfully completed the first competition in the tank biathlon of the ongoing International Army Games 2022 at the Alabino training ground in the Moscow region on Sunday.

A total of 21 countries and regions participate in the tank biathlon this year. The Chinese team uses 96B-type tanks, and the other teams use T-72 tanks.

The Chinese team was drawn to compete with teams from Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Belarus in the same group.

The International Army Games, initiated by the Russian Defense Ministry, have served as an international platform for militaries to exchange experience and strengthen cooperation.

