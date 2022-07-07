International Army Games 2022 to be held in August

Xinhua) 09:46, July 07, 2022

MOSCOW, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The International Army Games 2022 will be held from Aug. 13 to 27 on the territories of 12 countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

So far, 275 teams from 37 countries have confirmed their participation in a total of 36 competitions, the ministry said in a statement.

Teams from Niger and Rwanda will take part in the event for the first time, while Venezuela will become the first South American country to host part of the games, it added.

The International Army Games, initiated by the Russian Defense Ministry, has served as an international platform for militaries to exchange experience and strengthen cooperation.

