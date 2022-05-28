Army landing craft conducts ferrying and assault wave formation training
Riding on an amphibious infantry fighting vehicle, soldiers assigned to an army brigade under PLA Eastern Theatre Command stay on alert and prepare for landing during a ferrying and assault wave formation training exercise on May 7, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Jiayu)
Riding on amphibious infantry fighting vehicles, soldiers assigned to an army brigade under PLA Eastern Theatre Command stay on alert and prepare for landing during a ferrying and assault wave formation training exercise on May 7, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Jiayu)
Amphibious infantry fighting vehicles attached to an army brigade under the PLA Eastern Theatre Command head ashore in formation during a ferrying and assault wave formation training exercise on May 7, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Jiayu)
Amphibious infantry fighting vehicles attached to an army brigade under the PLA Eastern Theatre Command head ashore in formation during a ferrying and assault wave formation training exercise on May 7, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Jiayu)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.