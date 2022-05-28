Army landing craft conducts ferrying and assault wave formation training

China Military Online) 12:59, May 28, 2022

Riding on an amphibious infantry fighting vehicle, soldiers assigned to an army brigade under PLA Eastern Theatre Command stay on alert and prepare for landing during a ferrying and assault wave formation training exercise on May 7, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Lin Jiayu)

