Retired female sniper starts new battle against COVID-19

(People's Daily App) 11:12, April 12, 2022

Shen Mengke, born in 2000, was a female sniper who stood out from an 80-member sniper training team and won the title of "Queen of Gun" over the male soldiers.

Shen retired from the army and became a university student earlier this year.

When she was unable to return to her university due to the epidemic, she chose to sign up as an anti-epidemic volunteer in her hometown, Hu Township in Lishui, Zhejiang Province.

Her work includes checking people’s health certificates and aiding nucleic acid tests.

Shen said that she hopes that everyone could protect their hometown together and that the epidemic will end as soon as possible.

(Produced and compiled by Teng Jiade)

