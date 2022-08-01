Army Day: The Chinese military as we know it

(People's Daily App) 15:41, August 01, 2022

You often see the Chinese military in the news during those life-or-death moments.

But it is on training days like these that build them into the heroes we know.

They were an integral force in Wuhan's battle against COVID-19 in the early stages of the outbreak.

They raced against the clock to save patients' lives in ICUs and wards.

They fight floods and provide relief to vulnerable groups affected by disasters.

They trek to some of the remotest areas, answering the needs of residents.

They contribute to global peace and stability, carrying forward the Chinese nation's aspiration for peace with action.

Generation after generation, they have written a history of courage and wisdom, sometimes with their own lives.

The badge of honor always belongs to these heroes and their stories are always worth being told ‒ and not solely on Army Day.

(Produced by Chen Lidan, Zhan Huilan, Li Bowen and Xie Runjia; Hou Chenchen, Wang Jinpan and Wang Xiaodong also contributed to the video.)

