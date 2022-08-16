Home>>
Military games held in Qinghai
(Ecns.cn) 13:30, August 16, 2022
Armed police officers attend a shooting competition in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jinjian)
More than 100 armed police officers from 10 teams took part in the military games held at the Gold and Silver Beach, 3,000 meters above sea level, in Qinghai Province.
