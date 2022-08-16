Military games held in Qinghai

13:30, August 16, 2022

Armed police officers attend a shooting competition in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Jinjian)

More than 100 armed police officers from 10 teams took part in the military games held at the Gold and Silver Beach, 3,000 meters above sea level, in Qinghai Province.

