Languages

Archive

Saturday, December 24, 2022

Home>>

MBTs rumble through smoke and dust

(China Military Online) 14:05, December 24, 2022

Tankmen assigned to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army drive a main battle tank through smoke and dust in complex terrain during a field maneuver training exercise on December 4, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Tengfei and Tang Chaocheng)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Kou Jie)

Photos

Related Stories