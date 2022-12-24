MBTs rumble through smoke and dust

China Military Online) 14:05, December 24, 2022

Tankmen assigned to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army drive a main battle tank through smoke and dust in complex terrain during a field maneuver training exercise on December 4, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Tengfei and Tang Chaocheng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Kou Jie)